Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's Novi home at risk of foreclosure, court records show

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is at risk of losing a home in Novi over unpaid property taxes.

Oakland County records obtained by CBS News Detroit show that Kilpatrick owes more than $50,000 in property taxes on the property near Nine Mile Road and Back Road, and that the land is now facing foreclosure.

The taxes were not paid in 2024 or 2025, the court document shows.

Under Michigan law, property taxes that remain unpaid as of March 31 in the third year of delinquency are foreclosed upon.

Kilpatrick served as Detroit's mayor from 2002 through 2008.

In 2013, Kilpatrick was found guilty of two dozen crimes, including tax evasion and bribery. A jury found that he rigged contracts, took bribes and committed other corrupt acts. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison for wire fraud and tax evasion.

He was granted clemency by then-President Trump in January 2021, after serving seven years, and is now living in Michigan.

The recent legal matters include attempts to collect restitution. Kilpatrick agreed on Feb. 2 to pay $823,649.09 in restitution to the City of Detroit, more than the $155,000 he claimed he owed. He previously had been ordered to pay $1.7 million.