Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick agrees to pay over $800K in restitution, court documents show

After fighting in federal court to reduce repayment, former Detroit Mayor Kilpatrick agreed to pay $823,649.09 in restitution to the city, more than the $155,000 he claimed he owed.

Court documents on Feb. 2 showed that Kilpatrick's motion to significantly reduce repayment was "denied as moot," meaning that a judge refused to rule on the motion because it had been resolved. Kilpatrick was first ordered to pay of $1.7 million.

As part of the latest agreement, Kilpatrick agreed that any pension benefits and other forms of income would be garnished, records show.

Kilpatrick, who was sentenced to 28 years for wire fraud and tax evasion when he was mayor, initially filed a motion in December 2025, requesting that the court reduce his remaining balance, as well as grant permission to travel and end his supervised release conditions.

In Monday's court filing, Kilpatrick was approved for a payment plan. Information on that plan was sealed due to "detailed information concerning defendant's finances," records show.

Kilpatrick was granted clemency by then-President Trump in January 2021, after serving seven years. After being granted clemency, Kilpatrick was re-sentenced to time served along with three years of supervised release. He is now living in Michigan and listed a Northville address when signing the paperwork.

In September 2025, federal prosecutors targeted Kilpatrick's friends and family for remaining balances that they were said to owe. Court records showed that the former mayor's father owed $36,000, left from the $62,000 he initially owed. Additionally, a court ordered that 25% of former Treasurer Jeffery Beasley's earnings be directed to his debt.