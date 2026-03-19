Feds seek to seize $13K from bank account linked to former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

Federal officials have found a business checking account linked to former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and are trying to seize the funds.

A document filed Wednesday by federal authorities in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan details an account at Comerica Bank that has $13,167 in funds. The account is listed in the name of Pathfinder Consulting LLC, as nominee of Kwame Kilpatrick.

"Do not distribute withholdings under further court order," the court document says.

Kilpatrick had agreed in February to pay $823,649.09 in restitution to the city, which is more than the $155,000 he claimed he owed. Court records show that as part of that agreement, Kilpatrick acknowledged that any pension benefits and other forms of income would be garnished.

Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years for wire fraud and tax evasion when he was mayor. He served seven years and was then granted clemency by President Trump in January 2021.

He is now living in Michigan, and gave a Northville address to court officials in February.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 2, 2026.