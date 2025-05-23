West Michigan social worker accused of having inappropriate communications with students

A social worker who works with middle school students in the Kentwood Public Schools district is accused of having inappropriate communications with several students.

Dequindre Malik Wiggins, 26, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Wiggins is a licensed master social worker and was employed at Valleywood Middle School in Kentwood.

Detectives began investigating Wiggins on May 9 when a parent reported inappropriate contact between her child and Wiggins to a sheriff's office road patrol. An investigation revealed that Wiggins had contact with other students on online platforms.

Following an investigation, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued a nationwide, extraditable arrest warrant on May 21.

Wiggins was located in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 21 and arrested by the Lexington Police Department. He is awaiting extradition at the Fayette County Detention Center.

"The Kent County Sheriff's Office continues to prioritize the safety of children and holds accountable those who violate positions of trust. We urge parents to stay involved in their children's online and gaming activity and to report any suspicious interactions," said Sgt. Scott Dietrich, Kent County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

Anyone with information on the incident or concerns related to the case is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.