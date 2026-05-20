Kensington and Stony Creek Metroparks reopen after storm damage

Kensington and Stony Creek Metroparks have reopened to the public after severe storm damage forced closures on Tuesday, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

While visitors can once again head into the parks, officials say not everything is back to normal.

Stephen Armitage, who lives near Kensington Metropark, said he frequently walks his dog there and was shocked by what he saw after the storms moved through.

"It's amazing how quickly they've snapped into action," Armitage said.

"I think I counted a total of five to six trees just on the drive-in, and then obviously I know behind us. They're taking trees or cutting the trees, so it's unbelievable."

Crews have been working to clear debris, but officials say some areas of both parks will continue to close intermittently as cleanup continues.

Visitors are already noticing the impact.

"Looks like a big cleanup has been going on throughout the night, and you know, obviously, got some stuff. The roads are open; we were able to drive in, but most of the gates are closed," said Andrew Hedrick. "I can't really access some of the parts that we were hoping to get to you today."

At Stony Creek Metropark, the popular inflatable slide attraction will remain closed due to damage.

Golfers may also see changes to their plans. Stony Creek's golf course has reopened, but Kensington's remains closed with no official reopening date. According to Huron-Clinton Metroparks Chief of Communications Danielle Mauter, all tee times impacted by the closure will be refunded.

"There's a few guys I know would've loved to have been playing golf this week here, but unfortunately, I don't know if that's gonna be the case at the moment," Armitage added.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, Mauter said crews have been working hard to prepare the parks for a busy holiday weekend:

"Leading into Memorial Day weekend, we know everyone is excited to get outside and enjoy the parks, and honestly, we are too. Our crews have been working hard getting everything ready and are looking forward to welcoming visitors for what's shaping up to be a beautiful holiday weekend."

With warm temperatures and sunny skies forecast, officials expect a surge in visitors. They are asking the public to be patient as crews continue cleanup efforts, warning that closures, limited access, and traffic delays are still possible.