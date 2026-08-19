Jocelyn Benson names Sen. Winnie Brinks as running mate in Michigan's governor's race

Michigan Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson has named Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks as her running mate.

Brinks serves Michigan's 29th Senate District, which includes part of Grand Rapids and nearby communities. She is the first woman to serve as Senate majority leader in Michigan and the first woman in several decades to represent the Grand Rapids area in the Michigan Senate.

If elected, Brinks would be Michigan's first female lieutenant governor in more than 25 years since Connie Binsfeld (1991-1999).

"Winnie Brinks is the right partner to help lead Michigan forward," Benson said in a statement. "From West Michigan to every corner of our state, Winnie has spent her career showing up for people, solving problems, and delivering results. Winnie helped deliver free breakfast and lunch for every public school student in Michigan and led the Senate through a trifecta that delivered the largest working families tax cut in decades.

"As Lieutenant Governor, Winnie will draw on her wealth of legislative knowledge to help implement our plans to lower costs and raise wages for Michigan families. I'm proud to have Winnie in the fight for a brighter, more affordable future."

Before her time in the Senate, according to her statehouse biography, Brinks served three terms at the state House. Her prior work included being a caseworker at The Source. She was also the director of a community-based corrections agency. She is a graduate of Calvin College.

Brinks and her husband live in Grand Rapids.

"From expanding access to healthcare, to building more affordable housing, we have a lot of work to do in Michigan. That's why I'm honored to join this ticket," Brinks said. "I've spent my career working with people throughout West Michigan and our state to solve problems and get things done. Together, we'll lower costs, raise wages, and fight for the rights and freedoms that the other side wants to rip away. I am honored to be Jocelyn's partner in this work and look forward to traveling the state to share our vision for Michigan's future."

Benson was elected in 2018 as Michigan's secretary of state, a role that includes overseeing the state's election logistics and the motor vehicle department. She is now term-limited for that seat.

Earlier in her career, she was dean at Wayne State University Law School.

Benson announced her intention to run for governor in January 2025. She won the Democratic primary in August, fending off Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Her campaign issues include affordability for middle-class families, supporting housing investments, and expanding access to low-cost preventive healthcare services.

U.S. Rep. John James, who won the Republican primary, named Jay DeBoyer as his running mate on Aug. 13. DeBoyer is a state representative for District 63, which includes parts of both Macomb and St. Clair counties.