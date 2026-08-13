Republican gubernatorial candidate John James selects Jay DeBoyer as running mate

John James, who won the Republican primary on Aug. 4 for the Michigan gubernatorial seat, has announced his running mate.

James picked state Rep. Jay DeBoyer to serve as his lieutenant governor if elected in November.

In his announcement on social media on Thursday, James said DeBoyer knows how to work with both parties in the Michigan legislature to get things done. DeBoyer, a Republican, represents District 63 at the statehouse, an area that includes parts of both Macomb and St. Clair counties.

"Jay embodies the West Point Honor Code principles I expect in my administration: restoring integrity, competence, and trust in state government," James said. "He will lead the fight against corruption, fraud, waste, and abuse, protecting core services while fixing what's broken. Michigan deserves a government as good as its people, focused on excellent schools, safer streets, and an affordable Michigan. Jay will help us deliver it."

Before DeBoyer was elected to the statehouse, he was a small business owner. He also served 11 years as the clerk and register of deeds in St. Clair County, along with trustee and supervisor roles in St. Clair County.

James announced his candidacy in April 2025. He is running against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who won the Democratic primary race. Benson has not named her running mate yet. Current Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run again for the seat.

The above video originally aired on August 4, 2026.