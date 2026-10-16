Here are key takeaways from Benson, James Michigan gubernatorial debate

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Congressman John James met for their second and final debate before Election Day on Thursday night, this time trading blame for the state's condition.

"He's not serving the people of Michigan. He's profiting off you," said Benson.

"She's distracting from the fact that she is fighting for the gas tax like I fought for our freedom," James said.

University of Michigan professor Aaron Kall said that with less than 20 days until the election, candidates are working to reflect what they're hearing from voters.

"High prices at the gas pump, the grocery store, tariffs, kind of a confluence of events and situations that are really negatively impacting Michiganders right now, and anytime you have a volatile situation like that, then that's going to be reflected by the candidates," Kall said.

The two candidates discussed the literacy crisis, data centers, the war in Iran and efforts to lower everyday prices.

"She wants to run against Donald Trump and she hates him so much that she's willing to make you pay for it at the pump. We need to focus on what we need to do to lower our energy costs," said James in one exchange.

That's a claim Benson hit back on.

"He's voted six times, six separate occasions, including just a few weeks ago, to continue this war in Iran that is driving up gas prices," she said.

Kall explained that a midterm election is often a report card on how voters feel about the party in power and its leadership.

"Ultimately it'll be up to the voters to assess blame," he said.