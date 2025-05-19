Jocelyn Benson violated campaign finance law with press conference, Michigan AG office says

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated Michigan law when hosting a campaign press conference in a state building's lobby in January, according to a letter from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Benson said she didn't want people outside in the cold.

Nessel issued her letter of determination on Monday, saying the location of the gathering in the Austin Building, a state government office in Lansing, violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

However, Nessel said the letter represents the extent of her authority in the matter.

"Under the statute, the Department has no authority to impose any civil or criminal penalties for a violation by the Secretary of State. It is the responsibility of the Legislature to determine whether to amend the Act's enforcement authority," she wrote.

Benson used the Jan. 22 press conference to announce her candidacy for the 2026 Michigan governor's race. She is facing term limits, as is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and neither will run for re-election in their current roles in 2026.

The AG's report showed that Benson answered the initial question by saying she didn't want people to stand outside in the cold weather. However, the report states that someone asked Benson why the press conference was happening inside the building rather than on the building steps. Another reporter commented that it was unusual for such candidacy announcements to be made inside.

According to the report, Benson was asked at the event if the other gubernatorial candidates could use the lobby, to which she replied "of course," and that "it had never come to her attention that others had been prevented from using the lobby to make such announcements."

"It could be viewed as odd and unfair that the Secretary of State, her immediate family, her campaign, and any committee that she is connected with are the only people and entities subject to the requirements of the MCFA, but not any of the penalties for violating them. This may simply be a matter of legislative oversight in drafting the MCFA, but, for whatever reason, the Legislature has not provided the Attorney General with any authority as to penalties that can be imposed if, following a referral under MCL 169.215(9), it is determined that the Secretary of State has violated the MCFA," the report said. "Consequently, the Attorney General is left with no choice but to simply identify the violation, remind the Secretary of State of her obligations under the MCFA, and warn her against violating them in the future."