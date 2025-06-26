Jobbie Nooner attendees reminded about U.S. border water crossing rules

Boaters who plan to take part in the Jobbie Nooner boat party activities on Lake St. Clair have been given a reminder from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about legally reporting their arrivals in the United States.

Small pleasure vessels that arrive from a foreign port or location including Canada, to include visiting a hovering vessel or having received merchandise outside U.S. waters, must report their arrival immediately to CBP upon landing in the U.S., the law says.

Lake St. Clair, which is part of the Great Lakes waterways, is sited along the international boundary between Michigan and Ontario.

"If you do not follow the reporting requirements and enter the United States illegally, you will be prosecuted, and your vessel will be seized," U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Morris, said in an announcement directed to Jobbie Nooner attendees.

Jobbie Nooner is a popular, but unofficial, all-day boat party on and around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair. The schedule is twice a year on the last Friday in June and the first Saturday after Labor Day, according to the Lake St. Clair Guide.

The CBP says arrival sites that count as reporting locations in the U.S. include Metro Beach Public in Harrison Township, Erma Henderson Park in Detroit and Elizabeth Park in Trenton.

As an alternative, the CBP suggests boaters who want a convenient and fast way to report their arrival use the CBP ROAM™ mobile app. A boat's arrival to the U.S. can be reported using that app on a smartphone or tablet, and qualifies in most cases as an "alternative inspection system."