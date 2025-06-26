Scattered storms possible in Southeast Michigan on Thursday

Another day of building heat means another risk of severe weather.

Tuesday brought strong wind gusts in two individual storms, but that was enough to cause more than 30,000 power outages and damage to several homes.

A similar risk exists for Thursday.

A marginal outlook from the Storm Prediction Center is in place for Thursday due to a risk of strong wind gusts with storms that can build in the afternoon.

The NEXT Weather Team will be at our NEXT Alert level due to this risk.

It's essential to note that the overall chances are low and primarily focused on a cell or two, but that was the case on Tuesday. We're now focused on being prepared and keeping you informed.

Think of it this way: the gas tank is full, so if we can get a storm or two to build, then it wouldn't take much at all for them to become severe.

The big "IF" is that storms will get a chance to build in the first place.

Several models indicate a risk of storms developing in the early to late afternoon hours.

Our risk is mainly before the evening, so once the afternoon chances clear, we'll be good to go.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for updates on our isolated risk and whether the severe potential changes.