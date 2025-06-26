Watch CBS News
Scattered storms possible in Southeast Michigan on Thursday

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

Storms and heat continue
Storms and heat continue 02:35

Another day of building heat means another risk of severe weather.

Tuesday brought strong wind gusts in two individual storms, but that was enough to cause more than 30,000 power outages and damage to several homes.

spc-outlook-d2.png

A similar risk exists for Thursday.

A marginal outlook from the Storm Prediction Center is in place for Thursday due to a risk of strong wind gusts with storms that can build in the afternoon.

severe-threat-scale.png

The NEXT Weather Team will be at our NEXT Alert level due to this risk.

It's essential to note that the overall chances are low and primarily focused on a cell or two, but that was the case on Tuesday. We're now focused on being prepared and keeping you informed.

Think of it this way: the gas tank is full, so if we can get a storm or two to build, then it wouldn't take much at all for them to become severe.

The big "IF" is that storms will get a chance to build in the first place.

hrrr-conus-3k-high-res.png

Several models indicate a risk of storms developing in the early to late afternoon hours.

Our risk is mainly before the evening, so once the afternoon chances clear, we'll be good to go.

Stay with the NEXT Weather Team for updates on our isolated risk and whether the severe potential changes.

Ahmad Bajjey

Ahmad Bajjey is a Chief Meteorologist at CBS News Detroit. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

