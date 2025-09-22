"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to air Tuesday, Disney says, nearly a week after it was pulled

After being pulled off the air nearly a week ago, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return on Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company announced Monday.

The late-night show had been "pre-empted indefinitely" last week following comments Kimmel made on the show in response to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a statement Monday, The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, said Kimmel's show was suspended "to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," adding that some of the host's comments were "ill-timed and thus insensitive."

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," Disney said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.