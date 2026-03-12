Jewish Federation of Detroit releases statement after attack at Temple Israel

The Jewish Federation of Detroit released a statement on Thursday after an attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, saying, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to vigilance and security."

Authorities say the suspect in Thursday's attack is dead after ramming a truck into the building and being confronted by security. No students or staff were injured in the incident, authorities say.

Temple Israel confirmed that all 140 students and staff are safe.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Detroit said:

"We are extraordinarily grateful and relieved that no children or congregants were seriously injured in today's assault at Temple Israel. We extend our most sincere thanks to the first responders and safety personnel for their courage, professionalism and swift action. "Our thoughts are with the Temple Israel Director of Security who was injured during the incident, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery. We are also deeply appreciative of our local law enforcement agencies and Jewish Community Security, Inc. for their ongoing dedication to keeping our Jewish community safe. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to vigilance and security, even as we continue to live proud, vibrant Jewish lives—at our temples and synagogues, in our schools, and throughout our Jewish organizations. Finally, we thank the community for the outpouring of support, compassion, and concern during this difficult moment."

Meanwhile, several police departments across Southeast Michigan say they will increase their presence in their communities, specifically at schools and places of worship.

"At this time, there is no known threat to the Dearborn community. These proactive steps are being taken to help ensure the safety of our residents and provide reassurance throughout the community," said police in Dearborn, which has the largest Arab-American population in the U.S.. "The Dearborn Police Department will continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in communication with regional law enforcement partners."