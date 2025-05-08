State Sen. Jeremy Moss announces candidacy for Michigan's 11th Congressional seat

Jeremy Moss of Oakland County, a Democrat, has announced his candidacy for Michigan's 11th Congressional seat in the 2026 election cycle.

Michigan's 11th Congressional District covers part of Oakland County, including Farmington Hills and Pontiac. Haley Stevens of Birmingham, a Democrat, is the current representative; she has declared her candidacy for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat that will be open in 2026.

"Jeremy's guiding principle is making government work for the people it serves because Michigan families get hurt when they're left out," his campaign website said. "In Congress, he'll push back against Donald Trump's reckless policies that are tanking our economy, fight Elon Musk's looming threats to Social Security and Medicare, and be unafraid to hold this administration accountable for defying the rule of law."

Moss was raised and educated in Oakland County, graduating from Groves High School and attending Michigan State University. He was the youngest person elected to the Southfield City Council when he won an election in 2011. Moss was elected to the Michigan Legislature in 2025, holding leadership roles in both the state House and Senate.

As President Pro Tem of the Senate, he worked on legislation that included abortion rights, labor rights and gun safety laws.

"This is the leadership we need at this moment with Trump/Musk threats to Social Security, Medicare, the Department of Education, and much more," his website said. "In Washington, he'll work to make living more affordable and put money back in your pockets."