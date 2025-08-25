Jennifer Crumbley asks appeals court to throw out her involuntary manslaughter convictions

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teen convicted in the fatal Oxford High School shooting in 2021, is asking the Michigan Court of Appeals to throw out her convictions on involuntary manslaughter and issue an acquittal.

This is the latest effort to fight her conviction, after a judge ruled in June that she and her husband James will not get new trials.

"This entire prosecution of Mrs. Crumbley was a sham that should never have been allowed to proceed to trial," her attorney, Michael R. Dezsi of Royal Oak said in a press release.

The nearly 100-page filing submitted Friday claims that Jennifer Crumbley was "under no legal duty to control and prevent her son from committing intentional, criminal acts."

Ethan Crumbley is serving a life sentence after her pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the deadly shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, that killed four people and wounded seven others. Last week, the families of two students who were killed each accepted a $500,000 settlement offer from the school district.

In the aftermath, his parents were among the first parents to face related convictions after a mass shooting by a minor. They had separate trials, were convicted in 2024 each on four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They were sentenced to 10-15 years in prison.

The request to appeal complains that the prosecution charged Ethan Crumbley as an adult, while at the same time charging his mother with "failing to control her minor child."

Dezsi insisted that there was no evidence Jennifer Crumbley knew about any "specific dangerous tendencies" of her son. He also cited his concerns over the public relations handling and discussions on the case.

