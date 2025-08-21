Families of two students killed in Oxford High School shooting accept $500K settlement offer by district

The families of two students who were killed in the 2021 mass shooting at Oxford High School each accepted a $500,000 settlement offer from the school district.

Attorney Tim Mullins for the Oxford Community Schools district confirmed to CBS News Detroit on Thursday that the families of Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin accepted the offer.

In June, the father of Hana St. Juliana, another student who was killed, declined the same offer at a school board meeting and even told the board to "shove" it. Mullins said the family of Tate Myre also did not accept the offer.

Baldwin, Shilling, St. Juliana and Myre were killed in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting that also injured six other students and a teacher.

The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, is serving a life sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2023 to multiple charges. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in 2024. The prosecutors argued that the parents should be held partially responsible for the students' deaths because they ignored signs of their son's mental health needs and purchased the gun that was used in the shooting.

The shooter was 15 years old and a student at the high school at the time of the shooting.

The Crumbleys made history as the first parents to be convicted for a mass shooting committed by their children. They were given separate trials that included testimonies from school officials, law enforcement and other witnesses.