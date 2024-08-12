Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to visit Michigan again this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will return to Michigan this week after making a campaign stop to speak with members of law enforcement in Shelby Township last week.

Vance is scheduled to speak in Byron Center, which is near Grand Rapids, on Wednesday. This is his third campaign appearance in Michigan since becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate.

The campaign stop will happen at Cordes, Inc., a family-owned trucking company, at 10100 Sedroc Industrial Drive.

This comes just a week after Vance made a campaign appearance at the Shelby Township Police Department. The event wasn't open to the public and mostly included law enforcement officials from across Macomb County.

Vance focused his remarks on crime and immigration and addressed comments that Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, made during a rally in Pennsylvania last week, in which he labeled Vance as an elite, noting his Ivy League background.

"Like all regular people I grew up with in the Heartland, JD studied at Yale, his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and then wrote a best seller, trashing that community. Come on, that's not what Middle America is," Walz said during that rally.

When he was asked about those remarks during the Shelby Township rally, Vance said, "Well, look, I came from a family where nobody in my family had ever gone to law school. I was. I grew up in a poor family. The fact that Tim Walz wants to turn it into a bad thing, that I actually worked myself through college, through law school, and made something myself. To me, that's the American Dream. And if Tim Walz wants to insult it, I think that's, frankly, pretty bizarre."

Although the news release from the Michigan GOP didn't give many details about the topics that will be covered during Wednesday's event, it did include references to crime and inflation.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Individuals must register to attend the event.

Harris and Walz also made campaign stops in Michigan last week, which underlines Michigan's importance as a key battleground state for the November election. They held a rally at a Detroit Metro Airport hangar on Wednesday, and pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the airport during the event.

Harris and Walz also spoke to United Auto Workers members at Local 900 Hall on Thursday to voice support for organized labor.