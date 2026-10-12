JD Vance to keynote GOP campaign rally in Monroe, Michigan

Vice President JD Vance is headed to Monroe, Michigan, on Thursday for a midterm rally, the same day he sits down with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil for a town hall with Michigan voters.

The rally is at LevelUp Training Complex on Stewart Road, just east of U.S. 24/Telegraph Road. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the event begins at noon, according to the sign-up link on the GOP website. LevelUp is an indoor sports complex and fitness center whose spaces are available for rental.

Vance's town hall, "Things That Matter: A Town Hall With Vice President JD Vance," airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT Saturday, Oct. 17, on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+. The one-hour special will also be available afterward on CBSNews.com, YouTube and CBS News 24/7.

The audience will be Michigan voters from across the political spectrum. Vance is expected to discuss the midterm races and the issues shaping voters' choices, including affordability, tariffs, immigration, health care, artificial intelligence, the war with Iran and the state of American democracy.

Vance was last in Southeast Michigan on Aug. 31, when he spoke at an event in Sterling Heights.

The Nov. 3 election is a midterm, not a presidential contest, but President Trump and Vance have both campaigned heavily for Republicans with so many U.S. Senate and congressional seats in contention.

Michigan is closely watched in part because of the open Senate seat, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers are in a tight race.

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