Monroe officials announce road closure for vice president's visit on Thursday

A road closure related to Vice President JD Vance's visit to Monroe will be in effect for several hours on Thursday.

Vance is the keynote speaker at a midterm rally for Republican candidates that is taking place at LevelUp Training Complex on Stewart Road, just east of U.S. 24/Telegraph Road. Doors open at noon and the event begins at 1:45 p.m., according to the latest details from organizers.

The Monroe Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that Stewart Road between North Roessler Street/Dazarow Drive and the west side of the CSX Railroad tracks crossing will be closed to through traffic from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Businesses in that area can remain open during the road closure and will remain accessible.

Stewart Road is along the north side of the city of Monroe limits, bordering Frenchtown Township, between U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road) and M-125 (North Monroe Street).

Thursday is the same day that Vance will sit down with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil for a town hall with Michigan voters at another location.

Vance was last in Southeast Michigan on Aug. 31, when he spoke at an event in Sterling Heights.

Michigan is closely watched in part because of the open Senate seat, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers are in a tight race.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 13, 2026.