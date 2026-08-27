Vice President JD Vance coming to Michigan next week

Vice President JD Vance is set to return to Michigan next week.

MAGA Inc. announced on Thursday that Vance will be a guest speaker at an event on Aug. 31 in Sterling Heights.

Others expected to attend include 10th congressional district Republican nominee Mike Bouchard Jr., U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, GOP gubernatorial candidate John James, Congresswoman Lisa McClain, Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Andrew Ferguson, chairman of the Federal Trade Commission.

Vance's visit will come less than a week after President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America," amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Canada.

Mr. Trump announced 50% tariffs on Canadian auto and steel imports, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, and 50% tariffs on some Canadian imports, including wine and dairy, are scheduled to take effect on Saturday.

In response, Canada announced it will begin imposing tariffs of up to 50% on billions of dollars' worth of U.S. goods.

Vance last visited Michigan in March, when he delivered remarks at Engineering Design Services Inc. in Auburn Hills.