JD Vance to speak with Tony Dokoupil for "Things That Matter" town hall ahead of 2026 midterms

Vice President JD Vance will sit down with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil in Michigan this month as Democrats and Republicans battle for control of Congress in the high-stakes midterm elections. The town hall will air on Oct. 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Vance will discuss the race for Congress and the issues shaping voters' choices, including affordability, tariffs, immigration, health care, artificial intelligence, the war with Iran and the state of American democracy. A recent CBS News Battleground Tracker poll found President Trump continues to motivate voters on both sides of the political divide ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Michigan provides a fitting backdrop for the conversation, as voters prepare to weigh in on several closely watched races.

The Wolverine State is home to a battleground Senate race and several competitive House contests that could help determine which party controls Congress. Voters will also elect a new governor for the first time in eight years.

An audience of Michigan voters from across the political spectrum will ask Vance questions ahead of the 2026 election, focusing on the issues that matter most to them and how those issues are affecting their daily lives.

Watch "CBS News "Things That Matter": A Town Hall With Vice President JD Vance" on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network or stream it on Paramount+. The one-hour special will also be available to watch afterward on CBSNews.com, YouTube and CBS News 24/7.