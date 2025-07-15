Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, wife Christen welcome new baby

Detroit Lions quarterback and his wife Christen have joined the parents club after welcoming their baby.

Christen Goff shared on social media on Tuesday the birth of their daughter, with the caption, "Romy Isabelle Goff."

The couple announced earlier this year that they were expecting their first child together.

Goff was traded to the Lions in 2021 after five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions have made it to the playoffs two years in a row, going as far as the NFC Championship in the 2024 season.

In May 2024, he signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension in Detroit, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.