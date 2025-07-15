Watch CBS News
Sports

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, wife Christen welcome new baby

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories
Memorial for Eastpointe McDonald's manager; Lions training camp tickets; other top stories 04:00

Detroit Lions quarterback and his wife Christen have joined the parents club after welcoming their baby.

Christen Goff shared on social media on Tuesday the birth of their daughter, with the caption, "Romy Isabelle Goff."

The couple announced earlier this year that they were expecting their first child together.

Goff was traded to the Lions in 2021 after five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions have made it to the playoffs two years in a row, going as far as the NFC Championship in the 2024 season.

In May 2024, he signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension in Detroit, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.