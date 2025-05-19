Macomb County man pleads no contest to charges he shot and killed his roommate

One arrested after double shooting in Dearborn Heights and more top stories

A Southeast Michigan man has pleaded no contest to homicide and other charges in connection with the death of his roommate.

The case involves the shooting death of James Wilkins on June 8, 2023, in an apartment in Warren. Donald Dawan Renfroe, age 26, entered his plea on the case Monday in Macomb County Circuit Court, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced in a press release.

The prosecutor's office said Renfroe along with an accomplice, Darius Glenn, concealed the crime. Wilkins was reported missing. Warren Police detectives found evidence in the apartment that indicated a shooting had taken place there.

The body was discovered five months later; both Redfro and Glenn were charged. Glenn testified against Renfroe at a preliminary exam held April 26 as part of plea bargain for his case, the prosecutor's office said.

Renfro's no contest plea was to the following charges:

Homicide-second degree of James Wilkins, a felony punishable for life or any number of years.

Tampering with evidence, a felony punishable up to 10 years.

Concealing the death of an individual, a felony punishable up to five-years

Felony firearm, a felony punishable with a two-year mandatory consecutive sentence.

Sentencing will take place July 7.

"Mr. Wilkin's life was cut short in the very dwelling that should have been his safe place. My office stands as the voice of the victim to bring justice to this horrible act that stole this victim's life and destroyed a family," Lucido said in his statement on the case.