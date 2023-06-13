Family of missing Warren man looks for answers: "He would never leave his children"

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The family of a missing Warren man is speaking out for the first time.

They say it's been five days since James Wilkins was last seen and the details surrounding his disappearance are leaving them feeling uneasy.

His family told CBS Detroit's Cryss Walker it's not like him to go without speaking to his children, or missing work, and now they're frantically looking for answers to find the father of two.

"If you see him tell him to come home," said Ariel Houser, the mother of Wilkins' children. "His kids miss him. His kids need him. I need him."

Houser says Wilkins is a youth football coach for the Schoolcraft Browns, a team his son also plays for, and he never misses a game or practice.

"I could be two minutes late and he's texting me, 'Why is my son not at practice? Hurry up and take him,'" Houser said. "He's very into it with our son and he is the coach. So, I mean it's just not like him to miss no practice."

The 27-year-old was last seen June 8 at his Regency Club apartment in Warren.

His brother, Marcus Wilkins, says he would never go this long without reaching out to his loved ones.

"And today was his daughter's graduation," Marcus Wilkins said. "He did not attend that as well."

According to phone records, calls to his phone went silent after 11:22 a.m. on the day he went missing.

"He has a girlfriend that he always talk to, and she says that she was texting and out the blue, he just stopped messaging her back in return and the messages started turning green," Marcus said. "If you know anything about iPhone, they are blue. They only turn green if the phone is cut off or you blocked someone."

Wilkins is a Black male with a light complexion, 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Warren Police at 586-574-4781.