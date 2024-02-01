Watch Live: Trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter, continues with sixth day of testimony

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Thursday with the sixth day of testimony.

During Wednesday's testimony, multiple people testified, and the discussions revolved around Jennifer and her husband being located after the shooting. In addition, the jury heard from a man who had an affair with the mother.

Sam Marzban, a lieutenant for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office who worked the Oxford High School shooting, testified first. He said after a search warrant was authorized, he was at the family's home talking with the parents and getting their cell phones when the mother said, "Lives were lost today, and he's going to have to suffer."

Luke Kirtley, a coffee business owner who has a studio in Detroit, in the building where Jennifer and James Crumbley were found, testified that when he saw the car in the parking lot, he recognized it, so he decided to check the plate. When he confirmed it was the car authorities were looking for, he called 911.

Then, a man who had an affair with the mother also testified about deleted text messages.

Brian Meloche described his conversations with Jennifer Crumbley from the day of the shooting and the days following. During the cross-examination, the prosecution said the defense was asking questions closely related to factors already excluded from evidence.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith was asking Meloche about his interviews with police and if they threatened him with the fact that he might lose his job if he tried to help the mother.

The prosecution said if Smith was allowed to ask these kinds of questions, then they could tell the jury about the affair Meloche had with Jennifer Crumbley.

Jennifer and James Crumbley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, where their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people.

They are accused of buying their son a gun, which was used during the shooting, and not getting him help for his mental health.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV