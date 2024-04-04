Jennifer Crumbley wants to live in attorney's guest house during her sentence, prosecutors say

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, wants to live in her attorney's guest house instead of going to prison following her involuntary manslaughter conviction.

This comes as James and Jennifer Crumbley are scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, April 9, after a jury convicted them of involuntary manslaughter in separate trials in connection to the Oxford High School shooting where their son killed four students and injured seven other people. The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023.

It was disclosed in a sentencing memo filed by the prosecution that Jennifer Crumbley is requesting to avoid serving time in prison.

Instead, she wants to live in the guest house belonging to her defense attorney, Shannon Smith, less than 10 miles from Oxford High School.

READ: Oakland County prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for James and Jennifer Crumbley

"Consistent with defendant's statements in the PSIR that she wishes to reside with defense counsel to serve her sentence, defense counsel emailed the Court and the People indicating that her requested sentence for defendant was for defendant to 'be released on a tether with house arrest,' Keast wrote. "Defense counsel further explained that she was requesting that defendant live with her at her residence in Northern Oakland County (less than 10 miles from Oxford High School) and that defendant could stay in her guest house.

The prosecution said this request is "a slap in the face" to the victims of the shooting and their families, and is seeking 10 to 15 years in prison.

In addition to this, the prosecution also included statements Jennifer Crumbley made during her presentencing interview, in which she clarified a statement she made when she testified during her own trial.

"At trial, when I was on the stand I was asked if I would have done anything differently, I testified that I would not have - and that is true without the benefit of of (sic) hindsight that I have now," Jennifer Crumbley said in the presentencing interview. With the information I have now, of course my answer would be hugely different. There are so many things that I would change if I could go back in time. I knew my son to be a quiet, good kid, who loved his pets. I never imagined he would hurt other people in the way that he did."

READ: Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter

"I have been in jail for over 26 months and have been locked down 23 hours per day," the mother said. "I am hopeful the Court will sentence me in a way that allows me to be released from jail for the balance of my sentence. I do have an Oakland County address where I could live and be placed on a tether with house arrest."

The prosecution claims that Jennifer Crumbley continues to show her lack of remorse by minimizing the role she had in the shooting.

In addition, the prosecution it is important for her to be sentenced based on correct information, but she blatantly lied in her presentencing interview, when she said she only used alcohol one to two times per week.

Keast said that pictures of the Crumbley family home showed several empty liquor bottles, and he said receipts show that 18 bottles of whiskey and vodka were purchased from the same store by Jennifer and/or James in less than a month.