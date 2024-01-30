Former coworker Amanda Holland says Jennifer Crumbley told her the shooter was "hearing things" in the house

(CBS DETROIT) - The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, continues with testimony from one of her former coworkers.

Amanda Holland, who worked at the real estate company with Jennifer Crumbley, said that when chatting with the mother the morning of the Oxford High School shooting, the mother told her the family had a fight the night before and that her son was locked out of the house.

She thought this was strange, but Holland said she didn't push for more information.

During her testimony, Holland also said that Jennifer Crumbley told her that her son had been "hearing things" in the house.

Jennifer Crumbley showed her coworker the photo of her son's violent drawings on his assignment, which alarmed Holland.

"I thought it was scary; I thought it was intimidating to see the pictures that were on there," Holland said.

Jennifer Crumbley told Holland she was getting ready to go to the school, and Holland said she didn't seem overly worried.

When she returned from the meeting at the school, she told Holland she felt like a failure, which Holland said seemed sarcastic to her when asked by the defense.

Later that day, Holland said Jennifer Crumbley jumped up and was nervous and ran out the door when they learned about the Oxford High School shooting.

She texted the mother to make sure everything was okay but never got a response from her.

Before Holland, Nicholas Ejak, the former Oxford High School dean of students, testified, saying he had no "reasonable suspicion" to search the shooter's backpack.

Jennifer Crumbley's former boss, Andrew Smith, also testified about text messages he received from the mother the day of the shooting.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting in which their son killed four students and injured several other people.

James Crumbley's trial is scheduled to begin in March.

Their son was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.