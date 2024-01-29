Kira Pennock, woman who owned farm that boarded Jennifer Crumbley's horses, texted mother on day of shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - The third day of testimony in Jennifer Crumbley's trial began Monday.

It started with an apology from Shannon Smith, the mother's attorney. She apologized for offensive comments she made during the trial on Friday. This apology refers to a comment she made while frustrated over not being able to find the evidence she needed and said, "I'm going to kill myself."

After that, Kira Pennock, a 27-year-old who owns and runs a horse farm where James and Jennifer had boarded their two horses, Billy and Shorty, was the first witness called to testify. In addition, Pennock gave lessons to Jennifer Crumbley two to three times per week.

The morning of the shooting, Pennock texted Jennifer Crumbley and told her that her horses needed supplements, and the mother responded by telling Pennock she had just gone to her son's school to meet with his counselor.

Jennifer Crumbley then told Pennock she still planned on doing her lesson that day and sent a photo of the violent drawings her son had made on a homework assignment on Nov. 30.

When Pennock learned about the Oxford High School shooting, her first thought was that Jennifer Crumbley's son was responsible.

"My first thought is that I knew who the shooter was by the math test that was sent to me," Pennock said.

Pennocks claimed she thought this because "it's not normal for somebody to draw these things on a test for school" or even to think about things like that.

In addition, Pennock said she doesn't remember Jennifer Crumbley talking about her son often but referred to him as being weird and had called him an "oopsie" baby.

After the shooting, Jennifer Crumbley text Pennock about selling her horses as soon as possible.

Jennifer Crumbley is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the Oxford High School shooting in which her son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people.