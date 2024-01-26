Jennifer Crumbley trial continues, started with debate over if the shooter and his psychiatrists will testify

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial for the mother of the Oxford High School shoot is underway, marking the first time a parent is being charged in a mass school shooting in the United States.

The second day of testimonies began on Friday, with a debate over whether the shooter and his psychiatrists will be able to testify during Jennifer Crumbley's trial.

Debate over shooter, psychiatrists at Jennifer Crumbley's trial

Defense attorney Shannon Smith wants them to be able to testify due to specific text messages being included in the trial.

The shooter sent a friend messages discussing his mental health struggles and how his parents wouldn't help.

Smith claims that she will not be able to defend the messages without the shooter and the psychiatrists testifying.

"I agree with this court, there's no case law, and that's why I am asking this court to make the decision to not allow these statements, pursuant to the court rule because I have no way to defend them," Smith said.

This comes after the shooter at his Miller hearing admitted that his parents did not know about his mental health struggles or that he was planning the shooting. So, the shooter testifying about his parents' knowledge of his mental health could be critical in the trial.

According to court documents, the shooter's attorneys say he will invoke his Fifth Amendment right if he is called to testify.

During the trial today, Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews told Smith that she is not allowed to call someone to the stand, knowing they are going to use their Fifth Amendment right.

Forensic analyst says shooting footage is burned in his brain

Edward Wagrowski, a former detective and computer crimes analyst for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, testified during the trial on Friday.

He works for the U.S. Secret Service now, but he went to the high school on the day of the shooting and reviewed the footage.

In addition, he reviewed forensic evidence from the seven phones that were collected from James and Jennifer Crumbley and their son.

Wagrowski got emotional as he discussed how he reviewed the footage and saw the shooter kill the four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre and Hana St. Juliana.

He said the footage is burned in his brain.

Text messages between the shooter and a friend were shown in court, which showed the shooter telling his friend he was basically asking his parents to take him to a doctor over mental health struggles about seeing demons and hearing voices, but they would not help him.

Crumbley parents charged with involuntary manslaughter

Jennifer and James Crumbley have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting, the first time this has happened in connection to a mass shooting at a school in the United States.

Their son was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.

James Crumbley's trial will begin on March 5.