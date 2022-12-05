Michigan's Jake Moody up for kicker of the year, eyeing championship

(CBS DETROIT) - On the tails of a back-to-back Big Ten championship victory for the Michigan Wolverines, kicker Jake Moody once again finds himself in elite company as we head into the college football playoff.

Following last year's win, Michigan kicker and Northville native Jake Moody is a finalist for the 2022 Lou Groza Award. His mother, Lisa says its surreal while Jake's eyes are on the prize on New Year's Eve.

From his time as a Mustang in Northville, to his collegiate career as a Wolverine, Jake Moody is a household name among the Michigan fan base. He took home the 2021 Lou Groza award becoming the first Wolverine to ever do so. A finalist in 2022, he's looking to become the only kicker to win the award back-to-back, since Florida State's Sebastian Janikowski in the late 90's.

"Yeah, that'd be great, but I don't really care about winning that I want a national championship," Jake said after the Big Ten Championship win in Indianapolis.

With a fiesta in Arizona on the way for the Wolverines, Jake's parents, Lisa and Chad, can't help but to think back to when he was just a high school kid with a dream.

"When he was in sixth grade and decided he wanted to kick, one of his coaches came up and said he's got a natural ability, you need to get him a coach," Lisa says.

And with that coaching, the career of the future Lou Groza winner kicked off.

"When they put him on varsity as a freshman, I think it's probably one that was like, 'Ooh, they don't put freshmen on varsity anymore.' So maybe, maybe this could be something," Lisa added.

Back-to-back Big Ten champs and a trip to Arizona for a shot at the title, success Jake knows wouldn't have come without his supportive Mom and Dad.

"I love 'em, they supported me all the way through middle school, high school, preseason camps and what not. So, I couldn't do it without them. They're like the best players in our game," Moody said.