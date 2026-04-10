Title IX violation claims at Monroe schools are unsubstantiated, investigation finds

An independent investigator has found claims of Title IX violations to be unsubstantiated against Monroe Public Schools in Monroe, Michigan, district officials said.

In the meantime, the district has made a decision to no longer allow "shared locker rooms with opposing teams."

Monroe Superintendent Andrew Shaw provided that information to parents on Thursday, as a follow-up to a Title IX complaint filed in December.

The circumstances that led to the Title IX complaint involve a transgender student from another school competing in a girls volleyball match and tournament. A formal complaint was later sent to the school district, the Michigan High School Athletic Association, the state and the U.S. Department of Education.

The complaint claims that parents in Monroe were not notified ahead of time about the transgender student-athlete from an Ann Arbor school, saying some school administrators knew before the game but didn't notify parents. The complaint also claimed that during one of the matchups at Monroe, the students from both teams shared a locker room, which constitutes "a violation of privacy and bodily integrity protections under Title IX."

"Both schools failed to ensure fair competition, provide a safe environment and equal opportunity to participate in sex-separated athletic programs," read the complaint.

A news conference took place Dec. 8, 2025, at the Monroe County Courthouse in Monroe, during which the complaint was presented.

The student-athlete's name has not been made public, but the MHSAA told CBS Detroit that "One waiver for eligibility was granted under our transgender student policy for the 2025-26 fall sports season," and that the waiver was granted in compliance with applicable state and federal law.

"While I want to remain respectful of the legal process and give all parties the necessary time to review the findings in detail, I can share that the independent investigator has determined that the District is not in violation of Title IX," Shaw wrote in his letter this week.

"Specifically, the investigation concluded that the claims against the District were unsubstantiated regarding equal access to teams, the provision of a safe environment, and the protection of student privacy and bodily integrity."

In response to questions on whether Chet Hesson will be reinstated as Monroe's athletic director, Shaw said his office would not provide updates on personnel decisions, citing "additional legal processes" regarding the circumstances. Hesson had given an interview on a podcast about the circumstances in question and was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-December.

Shaw also said that the investigation "brought to light important questions" regarding district procedures and communication protocols.

Monroe Public Schools has about 5,000 students in its pre-K through high school grades.

The above video originally aired on Dec. 8, 2025.