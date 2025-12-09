Michigan parent files Title IX complaint over transgender student playing on girls volleyball team

The parent of a Monroe, Michigan, student-athlete has filed a Title IX complaint over a transgender student from another school competing in a girls' volleyball game and tournament.

On Monday, parents and elected officials held a news conference, asking authorities to determine whether policies were followed.

Sean Lechner submitted the formal complaint to the school administration, Michigan High School Athletic Association, the state and the U.S. Department of Education. The complaint claims that parents in Monroe were not notified ahead of time about the transgender student-athlete from an Ann Arbor school, saying some school administrators knew before the game but didn't notify parents.

"Both schools failed to ensure fair competition, provide a safe environment and equal opportunity to participate in sex-separated athletic programs," read the complaint.

Lechner says he is standing up for his daughter after parents were concerned that the transgender student was not only playing against their teenage girls but also changing in the same locker room. The complaint claims that during one of the matchups at Monroe, the students from both teams shared a locker room, which constitutes "a violation of privacy and bodily integrity protections under Title IX."

"They failed to protect our daughters, they failed to uphold federal law, and they failed to share what truly occurred before, during and after," Lechner said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to MHSAA and was told in part, "One waiver for eligibility was granted under our transgender student policy for the 2025-26 fall sports season," and that the waiver was granted in compliance with applicable state and federal law.

As it pertains to the transgender athlete being inside the locker room, the MHSAA said the decision to put all athletes in one changing room was up to the school.

"It caught everyone off guard," said 16-year-old athlete Briley Lechner, who spoke at the news conference. "As I was looking at this person, admiring at how amazing they were, admiring at how high they could jump, I was getting down on myself, wondering why I'm not capable of that."

Michigan Republican legislators are backing the families and a bill that would ban transgender girls from competing in women's sports. They say it's a violation of federal law under Title IX.

"To be clear, this is not about singling out a particular student; this is about calling out the individuals that are allowing this to happen," said State Rep. Rylee Linting (R-Grosse Ile Township).

CBS News Detroit reached out to the ACLU and multiple LGBT advocacy groups for comment, and we have not heard back yet.

Monroe and Ann Arbor Schools both declined to comment until the investigation is complete.