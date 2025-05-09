Section of 10 Mile reopens as more Interstate 696 closures go into effect

As the Michigan Department of Transportation crews continue working along Interstate 696, a stretch of westbound 10 Mile Road is reopening to traffic.

A planned closure of westbound I-696 goes into effect starting Friday, and is expected to last for 10 days.

That closure will allow the demolition of the Church Street plaza bridge, including the breakup of 170 concrete beams.

Just in time for the full closure of I-696 for bridge demolition.

Westbound 10 Mile Road, Woodward Avenue to Scotia, has reopened to traffic.

Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/TLvfxrKr2l — Oakland County Roads, Michigan (@oaklandroads) May 9, 2025

The temporary closure of westbound I-696 means there will be a detour along I-75, M-8 (Davison Freeway) and M-10 (Lodge Freeway). There will also be a local westbound lane open with access to Bermuda Street, M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and Coolidge Highway.

The transportation department reminded commuters to keep a close eye on the latest closures as they venture out in the coming weeks and months.

"You should check before you head out. Whatever map or traffic service you use, we have michigan.gov/drive where we show you construction and crash locations, but you've got to use something, you've got to have some idea what's going on the roads," Diane Cross, with the Michigan Department of Transportation's Metro Region communications team, said. "Some people listen to traffic, some watch it in the morning, but you've got to have a plan. And, you also need to know more than one way to get to work or get home, because stuff like this, suddenly you can't use West 696. So what do you do? So even if you don't use the freeway, if you use local roads, you're going to have a lot more traffic on those local roads."

The "Restore the Reuther" project isn't slated to wrap up until 2027.

contributed to this report.