Additional lane closures announced for Interstate 696 in Oakland County
Additional lane closures will begin Monday on Interstate 696 in Oakland County as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work along the freeway.
Starting 7 a.m. Monday, and continuing through late July, westbound I-696 will be limited to two lanes from Southfield Road to Lahser Road because of median work.
This is in addition to a planned closure of westbound I-696 between I-75 to M-10 that will be in effect from May 9 to May 19. The closure will allow the demolition of the Church Street plaza bridge, including the breakup of 170 concrete beams.
The temporary closure of westbound I-696 will result in a detour via I-75, M-8 (Davison Freeway) and M-10 (Lodge Freeway). There will also be a local westbound lane open with access to Bermuda Street, M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and Coolidge Highway.
The demolition of the Church Street plaza bridge on the east side begins May 1. But the eastbound section of I-696 in that area is already closed.
The final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves rebuilding I-696 in 2025-2026, while in 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road.