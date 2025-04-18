Additional lane closures announced for Interstate 696 in Oakland County

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

Additional lane closures will begin Monday on Interstate 696 in Oakland County as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work along the freeway.

Starting 7 a.m. Monday, and continuing through late July, westbound I-696 will be limited to two lanes from Southfield Road to Lahser Road because of median work.

This is in addition to a planned closure of westbound I-696 between I-75 to M-10 that will be in effect from May 9 to May 19. The closure will allow the demolition of the Church Street plaza bridge, including the breakup of 170 concrete beams.

The temporary closure of westbound I-696 will result in a detour via I-75, M-8 (Davison Freeway) and M-10 (Lodge Freeway). There will also be a local westbound lane open with access to Bermuda Street, M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and Coolidge Highway.

The demolition of the Church Street plaza bridge on the east side begins May 1. But the eastbound section of I-696 in that area is already closed.

The final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves rebuilding I-696 in 2025-2026, while in 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road.