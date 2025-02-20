Inspections move forward at homes damaged by Detroit flood: "We are here to assist and to help"

It's day four of the cleanup in Southwest Detroit after a water main break flooded the area wreaking havoc on hundreds of homes.

In the last few days, crews have been clearing off cars and the streets covered in ice.

On Thursday, crews began removing some of the damaged home debris from the curb. Inspections are moving along, but city officials say it will take time.

"Things are going well. We have had approximately 438 inspections of the exterior structures," said Arthur Rushin, CEO of the Detroit Buildings, Safety, Engineering & Environmental Department.

Rushin says a handful of inspections have also been done inside homes. Thursday is the first time inspectors are really getting a glimpse of the damage.

"What we're looking for is if there is any water damage, if any of the appliances like the furnace and the water heater, if those were damaged, if there is any standing water in the basement," Rushin said.

Having lived in his home for nearly 30 years, Michael Muzzey is just one of dozens of homeowners dealing with serious damage after 4 feet of water flooded the lower level.

"Pretty much everything in the basement is wiped out. Everything from tools to water heater, furnace, washer and dryer," said Muzzey.

Southwest Detroit resident Michael Muzzay assesses the aftermath of a flood following a water main break.

Muzzey is now in the purging phase and is giving credit to the city for their help in the process. Muzzey is now waiting for the city's next step.

"They did do a preliminary inspection. I have no problems with how the city has reacted. Everybody wants to say that they should be doing quicker and quicker and quicker, but things take time," Muzzey said.

The city says it is committed to this community. However, inspectors have faced challenges gaining access to several homes, so starting Thursday, translators will tag along with inspectors to help bridge that gap.

"We are here to assist and to help and to document any information that we can that would help expedite the process," Rushin said.

The city tells CBS News Detroit that it should have a better idea of how long inspections will take within a few days. It says it depends on residents' availability and how long it will take inspectors to get inside and assess the damage.