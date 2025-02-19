All-hands-on deck as flood damage cleanup continues in Southwest Detroit

Since Monday, it's been an all-hands-on-deck situation as crews continue to tackle the site of the water main break in Southwest Detroit.

At least 400 homes were impacted by the flood. City officials, including Detroit City Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero, continue to go door-to-door to help the community to ensure the process runs smoothly.

Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

On Wednesday, Santiago-Romero tagged along with city inspectors.

"It's completely heartbreaking. We can't seem to catch a break right now. The damage was vast. People have lost appliances; complete basements have been underwater," she said.

Santiago-Romero, who represents District 6 in Southwest Detroit, says among the chaos the community is grappling with, there is an overwhelming feeling of distrust among her constituents with not only the federal government but also locally involving immigration.

"The city is here to help you. We're not asking for any immigration or citizenship status. Please do not worry about that. When it comes to this situation, and there is an inspector at your door, and they have a liability form, please, we're asking if you would like them to conduct the inspection that you sign the liability form. It's a very generic form," Santiago-Romero said.

Despite the devastation, the council member says the resilience and grit of this Southwest Detroit community speaks for itself.

Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero walking door-to-door with city inspectors. CBS Detroit

"People coming together is what's giving me hope, so we gotta keep that hope alive," Santiago-Romero said.

"I'm just asking everyone to be patient while we build this boat as we go because we were not prepared for this. My main focus today is to make sure the city and community is coordinating, that we're coordinating volunteers, donations and information as well."

Detroit city officials say it will take upwards of six to eight weeks for repairs to be complete.

The city continues to ask that residents file a claim if their homes are damaged, whether they have insurance or not. The city, along with the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA), will cover the cost of repairs.