Inmate pleads guilty to threatening Michigan county judge

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man who is currently incarcerated pleaded guilty to threatening the sentencing judge.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, 43-year-old Christopher Shenberger, of White Lake, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of attempted false reporter threat of terrorism - habitual fourth offense.

Shenberger was sentenced to 75-180 months in 2016 for third-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. In 2021, Shenberger sent a threatening letter to the Ingham County Circuit Court judge who sentenced him.

He wrote in the letter that if he served his maximum sentence, he would put "everyone's name on that docket" on a slip of paper, and it would "go into a jar or whatever and who's ever name [is picked] up will be killed plain and simple," according to a press release.

He also complained about potentially being denied parole for not completing a sex offender program.

"Revenge threats against prosecutors and judges are serious offenses, and my office will diligently prosecute these crimes to protect the public servants in our justice system," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "No judge should be sacrificing their own safety when they fulfill their duties protecting the public."

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.