Ohio man dies while in custody at Monroe County Jail

By Paula Wethington

An inmate has died while in custody at the Monroe County Jail in southeast Michigan, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported. 

The man was identified in the press release as a 56-year-old from Toledo, Ohio; the sheriff's office did not provide his name. 

Corrections officers found him unresponsive in his cell about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. Officers then began life-saving efforts through cardiopulmonary resuscitation until crews from Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived to take over CPR.

Despite the efforts, he was "unable to be revived," the report said. 

"The Sheriff's Office is committed to a detailed and thorough investigation. Therefore, the incident is under investigation by members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau," the report said. "The Sheriff's Office is saddened at the loss of life and extends their condolences to the individual's family."

