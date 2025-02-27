Michigan health officials confirm 2 more children die of influenza, bringing state total to 5 pediatric deaths

The Kent County Health Department and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday that two more children have died from influenza in the 2024-2025 season, raising the total number of pediatric deaths to five.

County officials did not immediately provide additional details on the cases but said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of these young lives to influenza."

"This is a heartbreaking reminder that while the flu can be mild for some, it poses serious health risks for others. We encourage anyone who has not received a flu shot this season to consider doing so as soon as possible to protect our community and our children," said Dr. Adam London, Kent County health officer, in a statement.

This comes hours after Macomb County Health and Community Services confirmed a death in its county on Thursday.

According to MDHHS, the first two pediatric deaths were reported earlier this month in Wayne and Genesee counties.

State health officials say the flu is active across Michigan, as more than 15,000 related visits to health care providers were reported within the week of Feb. 15. Officials recommend getting vaccinated, practicing good hygiene, staying home when sick and seeking medical care when necessary.

The video above previously aired on Feb. 14, 2025.