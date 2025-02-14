Michigan officials confirm 2 pediatric influenza deaths; others under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan children are confirmed to have died as a result of influenza infections during this winter flu season, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The deaths reported Friday involve children in Wayne and Genesee counties who contracted seasonal influenza A (H1N1). They were the first pediatric influenza deaths recorded this year in Michigan.

"Unfortunately, several other Michigan pediatric influenza deaths are currently under investigation," the press release said.

This has been a particularly difficult year for flu in Michigan, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recording the highest number of outpatient visits related to influenza in this state in 15 years. More than 10,000 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported in Michigan since the start of the season; and the number of those admitted has increased every week since Nov. 30.

Across the U.S., there have already been 57 deaths of children related to influenza this winter.

"We are heartbroken for the families who have experienced this loss," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive. "Last season, influenza claimed the lives of nearly 200 children across the United States."

Although the annual flu vaccination campaign begins in the fall, state health officials said it's not too late to get one to help prevent complications. Pediatric influenza vaccine coverage in Michigan for this year is estimated at 15%, the lowest in recent years.

"Everyone older than 6 months of age is recommended to get a flu vaccine," the press release said.

Early treatment with an antiviral medication also can help prevent flu infections from becoming more severe, state officials said.

Additional influenza data and trends for Michigan can be found at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.

The video above previously aired on Jan. 28, 2025.