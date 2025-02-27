Health officials confirm third Michigan child has died from influenza this season

A third Michigan child has died as a result of influenza during this winter's flu season, health officials report.

Andrew Cox, director/health officer of Macomb County Health and Community Services, confirmed Thursday that the latest case was in Macomb County. He declined to provide additional details on what he called "this unfortunate loss."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' latest Flu Focus report, issued Feb. 21, shows that state officials had counted three influenza-related pediatric deaths in the state for the winter. The cases are among the 86 such deaths reported across the country.

The number in Michigan could still grow.

MDHHS said after the first two cases were reported earlier this month – one each in Wayne and Genesee counties – that "several other Michigan pediatric influenza deaths are currently under investigation."

Michigan's flu activity was listed as "very high" in recent weeks, based on the number of people seen with flu-like symptoms at participating emergency departments and urgent care facilities.

Additional influenza data and trends for Michigan can be found at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.

The video above previously aired on Feb. 14, 2025.