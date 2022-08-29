Indiana man drowns in Oakland County lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend.

The victim, only identified as an 18 year-old man from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the victim in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released. Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.