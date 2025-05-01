Federal immigration agents arrest individual near Michigan courthouse, sheriff's office says

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office confirms that federal immigration agents arrested an individual Thursday near a courthouse in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

According to a news release, the federal agents arrived at about 9 a.m. at the 14A-2 District Court to search for the person. They were inside the courthouse for about five minutes, but left and waited for the person outside.

The sheriff's office says the agents arrested the individual, whose name was not released, about one mile from the courthouse. Officials say they were not notified of the agents being there, nor was the sheriff's office involved in the arrest.

Officials say immigration agents were also "conducting enforcement activity" an hour later at two locations in Ypsilanti Township and Pittsfield Township, but those agents have since left the area.

CBS News Detroit contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment and has not heard back.

"The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is not involved in any immigration enforcement activities and was not involved in any of the incidents described above. At this time, we have no additional confirmed reports of immigration activity occurring in Washtenaw County," the sheriff's office said in the new release.