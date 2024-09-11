Hundreds gather in Detroit to mark 9/11 with day of volunteering

(CBS DETROIT) - Nearly 900 volunteers from Detroit and the metro area came together Wednesday on Wayne State University's campus in the spirit of unity and service, to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

"[We have] a lot of meal packing to do," Ken Walko said.

Walko, a volunteer with the Red Cross, has a mighty team behind him. Everyone has a role in ensuring each food item is ready to bag, box, and bring right to someone's door once the thousands of meals packed are distributed to families through Forgotten Harvest, a non-profit food rescue organization that collects food that would otherwise go to waste.

The food is then delivered free of charge to organizations feeding the hungry in Metro Detroit.

Walko says he chose to volunteer today because it's how he pays homage to not only the thousands killed during the 9/11 terrorist attack, but also the first responders who tried to save them.

"Someone went in there to tried to get these people out," Walko said. "They gave the ultimate sacrifice. I'm sacrificing a couple hours; that's nothing compared to what they [did]."

And Walko isn't alone. In fact, September 11th is now considered the country's largest day of doing good as groups of volunteers across the country unite, proving just how capable we are of making a positive impact, especially when we work together.