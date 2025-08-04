Howell Public Schools encourages families to fill out lunch questionnaire as state budget remains uncertain

As school districts across Michigan await the state budget, Howell Public Schools is encouraging all families to fill out a questionnaire on school lunches, no matter their income.

"It helps determine eligibility for free and reduced meals," said Thomas Gould, director of communications for the district.

District officials say they're in limbo about the funding they'll receive because state lawmakers haven't finalized the budget, with the clock ticking down to the first day of school. The information gathered helps determine funding beyond free and reduced-cost school meals.

Michigan lawmakers missed their own legally mandated July 1 deadline to pass the budget, leaving districts uncertain about how much they will receive. Normally, state lawmakers can finalize their budget and get it to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for her signature by their deadline, but that didn't happen by June 30.

"We don't know if school meals will continue to be free for all students. We want to make sure our families are ready for the start of school on Aug. 20," Gould said.

"In addition to free and reduced meals, it also helps determines federal Title funding, which is geared towards at-risk students as well as State 31-A funding, which is another funding mechanism for at-risk supports," Gould added. "If someone who doesn't qualify completes the application, it will not affect our Title funding or our at-risk funding; they just will go into the pile of 'they didn't qualify,' but having everyone complete it ensures that families that maybe think they don't qualify but do, that they get those benefits."

The application can be filled out throughout the school year, but the sooner the better, Gould said, as districts face uncertain funding from the state.