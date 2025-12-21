How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions game today in Week 16 of the NFL schedule

It's Week 16 of the NFL schedule, and the Detroit Lions are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers today for an AFC vs. NFC matchup at Ford Field. Here's how you can watch the game.

Pittsburgh (8-6) enters today's contest riding a two-game winning streak with victories over Baltimore and Miami and is looking to get one win closer to potentially clinching the AFC North division title.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Pennsylvania on December 15, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers had his two best games of the season the last two weeks, throwing for 284 and 224 yards in the wins vs. the Dolphins and Ravens.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt will miss his second consecutive game as he continues to recover from a collapsed lung he suffered earlier this month while undergoing dry needling treatment.

On the other side of the ball, Detroit (8-6) has alternated wins and losses dating back to mid-October after it started the season with a 4-1 record.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff ranks third in the NFL with 3,672 passing yards this season.

Kickoff between the Steelers and the Lions is set for 4:25 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.

Where can you stream the Steelers vs. Lions game?

Fans can stream the Steelers vs. Lions game in certain markets on the Paramount+ app.

Out-of-market fans can stream the game through the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

If the game isn't available in your region, fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Steelers vs. Lions game on cable?

Fans looking to tune into the contest between the Steelers and the Lions can watch the game on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh market and on WWJ-TV in the Detroit market.

The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Jim Nantz will be on the call for play-by-play with analysis from Tony Romo.

Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions will be airing in nearly all of the United States. 506 Sports

The game will air on CBS in a majority of the United States, according to 506 Sports.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Lions game?

The Steelers enter the Week 16 matchup against Detroit as 7-point betting underdogs, according to CBS Sports.

Injury reports for the Steelers vs. Lions game

Watt is not the only Steeler set to miss Sunday's game against the Lions. Cornerback James Pierre and guard Isaac Seumalo, and linebacker Nick Herbig are out.

Long snapper Christian Kuntz is questionable.

For the Lions, offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow are questionable, while safety Kerby Joseph was ruled out.

What is the Steelers' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 17: Steelers at Cleveland Browns, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, date and time to be determined

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 17: Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Dolphins at New England Patriots, date and time to be determined