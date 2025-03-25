How to watch Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's final State of the City address

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his final State of the City address Tuesday evening.

Duggan will give his thoughts on Detroit's future from inside Bedrock's new mixed-use development on the site of the former Hudson's department store.

"For 40 years since Hudson's closed, this block has been a huge dead spot in the heart of downtown and a reminder of all that had left the city. Next week, most Detroiters will be able to get their first look inside and when it opens later this year, they will be able to once again feel a sense of wonder and pride being on the Hudson's block," said Duggan in a statement.

CBS News Detroit is simulcasting live coverage of the address beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

How to watch Mike Duggan's State of the City

What: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers his final State of the City address.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers his final State of the City address. Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

In November 2024, Duggan announced he would not seek a fourth term in office. In December, Duggan followed up on that announcement by kicking off his campaign for Michigan governor, electing to run as an independent in the 2026 race.

Duggan is Detroit's 75th mayor. He is serving his third four-year term and is the second-longest-serving mayor behind Coleman Young, who was elected to five terms and 20 years. His current term ends in January 2026.

Duggan first took office in January 2014, and the city emerged from its historic bankruptcy in December of that year.