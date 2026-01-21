Health experts issue these recommendations on how to protect yourself from frostbite

At certain temperatures and especially with wind chill, health experts said it can take minutes for frostbite or hypothermia to set in.

"Both of those have to do with time outside, and the colder it is, the faster each of those conditions can happen," said Dr. Brad Uren, a specialist in emergency medicine for the University of Michigan Health.

On average, our bodies are happiest at about 98 degrees Fahrenheit. A difference of just three degrees, down to an internal temperature of 95 degrees, and you'd feel some mild symptoms of hypothermia.

"They may feel a little less coordinated, people may feel dizzy, and people with them may observe that they are acting differently. They might look like they are intoxicated," said Uren. "If you notice that in a friend where someone is outside getting cold and they start acting differently, that's a sign you need to get them inside and warm them up right away."

Experts say frostbite can occur quickly, especially for people with poor circulation.

"You'll see the changes in the skin, you'll see the skin will wrinkle, they'll get like waxy looking, and if you wait long enough, it loses circulation," said Dr. Robert Dunne, the medical director for Detroit EMS.

With the cold we're experiencing in the next few days, Dunne said it's best to get inside.

"We have many backup shelters operating. In addition to our normal shelters, we have warming centers. We really encourage people to get inside to somewhere warm," said Dunne.

One of the simple ways to make sure you're prepared, according to Uren, is to keep boots, a hat and gloves in the car.

"So if I get stuck somewhere, I at least have some clothes, even if I'm dressed for work or for a fancy event. I still have proper winter clothing to be able to rescue myself, at least for the first few minutes," he said.