Extreme heat expected for Metro Detroit starting Thursday. Here's how to prepare.

Here are tips for beating the heat, high costs in Southeast Michigan

Thursday is expected to be one of the hottest days of the week, with temperatures potentially reaching triple digits in parts of the metro area.

Experts say there are a few simple steps homeowners and outdoor workers can take to stay cool and safe during the extreme heat.

As the temperatures rise, Brian Calka, senior vice president of distribution operations at DTE Energy, advises homeowners to take a few simple steps to keep their homes cool and energy-efficient.

"If there's a room you're not using, shut the vent and close the door," Calka said. "That will help divert cooler air from your A/C into rooms that are actually occupied."

In addition, keeping your HVAC equipment in good working order can go a long way in improving your home's cooling efficiency.

"That fine-tuning of those pieces of equipment means savings from a dollar standpoint," Calka said. "Fine-tuning your equipment means savings ... Regular maintenance can keep your system running efficiently, which lowers both energy consumption and your utility bill."

Experts also recommend blocking out the sun's heat by closing curtains and shades during the hottest parts of the day.

For those working outdoors, the intense heat can lead to dehydration and heat-related illnesses. Michael Mangino, an exterminator who regularly works outside, advises everyone working outdoors to take it easy.

"I've gotten ice vests that I can put freeze packs in to help cool myself down," Mangino said.

Staying hydrated and taking breaks is key, he says. If you start feeling lightheaded, don't push yourself. Take a break and cool down.

Mangino's advice is simple: "If you're sick or worse, you're not going to be good to the people who love you at home."

With millions of residents relying on their air conditioning to stay cool, experts warn the power grid could face additional strain, potentially leading to outages.

"It does put strain on the grid – that's going to happen, and you might see an uptick with power outages, but we have crews that are here – and we will be staffing them around the clock," Calka said.

Experts recommend delaying the use of energy-draining appliances until later in the evening to help reduce strain on the grid and keep cooling costs low.