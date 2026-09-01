Hot and humid weather on Tuesday, potential for storms on Wednesday

Southeast Michigan is in for a hot, humid day on Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees and heat index values reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

The high temperature forecast for Metro Detroit on Sept. 1, 2026. CBS News Detroit

The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature, so staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat will be important.

Tuesday's humidity will compound the already hot temperatures for a steamy "feels like" scenario in Metro Detroit. CBS News Detroit

Meanwhile, Southeast Michigan is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, storms that develop—particularly from late afternoon into tonight—could strengthen quickly, with damaging wind gusts, hail, and localized flooding possible.

The chance of severe weather in Metro Detroit increases on Wednesday.

Severe weather is possible on Wednesday in Metro Detroit. CBS News Detroit

Closings and cancellations

Detroit Public Schools Community District will send students home early on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the hot weather.

The Downtown Monroe City Market, slated for 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Loranger Square, has been canceled because of the high heat in the forecast.